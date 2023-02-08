Matchbox is celebrating its 70th anniversary with a line of limited-edition toy cars due to hit stores throughout the year.

The lineup boasts impressive variety, including classic race cars such as the Porsche 908 and Jaguar D-Type, modern vehicles such as the Chevrolet Corvette C8 and GMC Hummer EV pickup, plus fire trucks, a London double-decker bus, even a Boeing 747.

Matchbox 70th anniversary cars

Each toy car gets platinum elements in reference to Matchbox’s 70th anniversary (70 is the platinum anniversary), and many have moving parts, such as the engine cover on the C8 and the Hummer EV’s frunk.

The limited editions are also made with recycled zinc to highlight Matchbox’s sustainability efforts. The toy brand in 2022 unveiled a Tesla Roadster made from 99% recycled materials, and aims to make all of its products and packaging from 100% recycled, recycle-ready, or bio-based plastic by 2030.

Matchbox 70th anniversary cars

Matchbox was created in 1953 by Jack Odell, a British army World War II veteran turned engineer who originally set out to make a toy for his daughter to bring to school. He made a miniature steam roller that was small enough to fit in a match box. When other children saw the toy and wanted one of their own, the idea—and the name—stuck. Matchbox was bought by Mattel, maker of the rival Hot Wheels line of toy cars, in 1997.

Matchbox plans to release seven assortments of 70th anniversary cars throughout 2023, at the same major retailers that stock the brand’s other products. This is just one way Matchbox plans to celebrate 70 years of making toy cars, with more announcements to come in July.

