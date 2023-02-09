Lunaz is a British firm that builds electric versions of much-loved classics, often with performance that can match a modern EV.

The company’s latest project is a 1961 Bentley S2 Continental in which the original 6.2-liter V-8 has been swapped for a 400-hp electric powertrain.

The Continental was a high-performance version of Bentley’s S2 range built between 1959 and 1962. Fewer than 400 were built, with some featuring bespoke bodies crafted by coachbuilders.

This particular S2 Continental features a coupe body from former British coachbuilder James Young. According to Lunaz, only four examples were built in this style. Apparently, the customer originally ordered a sedan but at the last minute requested a coupe. That customer kept the car until 1967, after which it traded hands a number of times, including residing for periods in Germany and Japan before returning to the U.K.

1961 Bentley S2 Continental EV conversion by Lunaz 1961 Bentley S2 Continental EV conversion by Lunaz 1961 Bentley S2 Continental EV conversion by Lunaz

When Lunaz chooses a model to convert, it designs the powertrain to fit perfectly so that the ride and handling isn’t upset. For example, each corner of the car is weighed to understand the original weight distribution to the gram. Lunaz uses this information to decide on the chassis setup, powertrain packaging, and suspension tuning.

The customer who commissioned the conversion wanted handling that meets modern standards, so Lunaz installed fully adjustable coil-over suspension that the driver can control from the cabin. The brakes, which work with an energy recovery system, are also modern items, featuring 6-piston calipers up front and 4-piston calipers in the rear.

Lunaz also looks to incorporate sustainable materials as much as possible in its conversions. For example, all original components are refurbished where possible, and new materials, like the carpet, leather, and wood trim are all chosen from sustainable sources.

Lunaz, which counts David Beckham as an investor, performs its conversion work at a facility in Silverstone, U.K. The company has also converted a 1961 Bentley S3 Continental Flying Spur, as well as classics from Aston Martin, Jaguar, Land Rover, and Rolls-Royce.

