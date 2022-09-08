When Jeep said a year ago it planned an electric option in every SUV segment by 2025, the company didn’t simply mean adding batteries to its existing lineup.

Instead, the automaker plans to add new vehicles to its lineup, and Jeep showed the first three of them on Thursday.

They include the Avenger urban runabout, the Wrangler-esque Recon off-roader, and the upmarket Wagoneer, which for now is code-named Wagoneer S.

The Avenger is due out first. It will go on sale in Europe in early 2023, followed by some markets in Asia, but its availability in the U.S. has yet to be confirmed. The formal debut will take place on Oct. 17 at the 2022 Paris auto show, and production will be handled at a plant in Poland.

The Avenger is a subcompact offering that we’ve already spotted in prototype form. It rides on Jeep parent company Stellantis’ CMP platform and will offer the choice of internal-combustion power in some markets. Related Alfa Romeo and Fiat models are thought to be coming.

Jeep confirmed the Recon and Wagoneer S will reach the U.S. in 2024 following formal debuts in 2023. Production will be handled at plants in North America. Both are confirmed to eventually reach Europe and other markets, though timing will be announced at a later date.

Jeep Recon

The Recon is an electric alternative to the Wrangler, rather than a direct replacement, according to Jeep. It’s based on Stellantis’ STLA Large dedicated EV platform and will come with Jeep Selec-Terrain traction management, an e-locker axle, under-body protection, tow hooks, and chunky off-road tires. It will also have removable doors and a power top with a large opening for a semi-open-air experience.

Finally, the Wagoneer S is a new mid-size electric SUV that will take Wagoneer-style luxury to the rest of the world. It, too, will offer Jeep’s off-road know-how, but combine this with EV performance. Jeep said owners can expect 600 hp, 0-60 mph acceleration in around 3.5 seconds, and a range of 400 miles.

Jeep confirmed a fourth electric SUV will reach the U.S. and other markets by 2025, though the company has yet to reveal its identity. Something in the compact Cherokee class is possible.

Jeep Wagoneer S

Jeep’s plan is for 50% of sales in the U.S. to be EVs by 2030, and 100% in Europe by the same date.

Jeep said it will also add a plug-in hybrid option to the rest of its lineup by 2025, similar to the current 4xe versions of the Compass, Grand Cherokee, Renegade, and Wrangler, which will further help reduce the automaker’s carbon footprint. It’s all part of a wider strategy known as Dare Forward 2030, which will see Stellantis invest more than $35 billion globally though 2025 on electrification, as well as software.

