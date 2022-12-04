The Porsche 911 Dakar is an homage to the automaker’s rallying heritage, right down to the available two-tone paint scheme replicating the classic Rothmans’ livery worn by some of the Dakar rally cars from the 1980s, which inspired it. Applying the paint to the car is quite a process.

It takes approximately 34 hours to apply the two-tone paint, Porsche representatives said in an interview with Motor1 during November’s 2022 Los Angeles auto show, where the 911 Dakar was unveiled.

The paint scheme is part of the optional Rallye Design Package, and some of the application process is handled by Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur personalization division, which handles low-volume jobs like the Tribute to Carrera RS Package for the 911 GT3 RS, as well as the occasional one-off build.

The process starts with a 911 body painted white, which is sprayed with clear coat and sanded, then masked and prepped for the second color of the two-tone combination, in this case Gentian Blue Metallic. That color is applied manually, after which the masking is removed and two additional layers of clear coat are sprayed on. This stage takes 7.5 hours alone, according to Porsche.

Once the paint and clear coat are dry, the body is sent to the production line for assembly. The completed car then goes to Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur for application of the red and gold stripes that complete the Rothmans’ livery. This requires partial disassembly, and takes 8.5 hours to complete. The car is then reassembled, inspected, and shipped to a dealership.

Between the paint and striping and the actual assembly of the car, you’re looking at nearly a day and a half of work.

The retro livery is the main feature of the Rallye Design Package, which adds $28,470 to the Dakar’s $223,450 base price. The package also includes black seats with Shark Blue seat belts and Ceramica trim, in case you were wondering.

Mechanically, the Dakar gets a 2.0-inch suspension lift over a base 911 Carrera, plus a hydraulic lift system that can raise the ride height by an additional 1.2 inches. A fixed rear spoiler, flared wheel arches, and all-terrain tires complete the rally-car look, while power is provided by the twin-turbo 3.0-liter flat-6 from the 911 Carrera 4 GTS. It sends 473 hp and 420 lb-ft of torque to all four wheels through an 8-speed dual-clutch transmission.

Production is limited to 2,500 units globally. It will be interesting to see how many end up with this iconic—and complex—livery.

