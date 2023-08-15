The 2024 Nissan Pathfinder three-row SUV starts at $37,145, including a mandatory $1,335 destination fee, Nissan disclosed last week. There are no changes to the midsize crossover SUV, except for a $490 increase across the board over the current price of the 2023 Nissan Pathfinder.

Factoring in mid-year price increases, the 2024 Pathfinder is $850 more than when pricing for the 2023 model was announced in September of last year. Not much changed for the 2023 model except for the addition of an off-road-oriented Rock Creek trim, and a large price jump of $1,735. That adds up to a price increase of $2,585 since the launch of the redesigned 2022 Nissan Pathfinder, without any significant additions during that time.

The Pathfinder moves via a 3.5-liter V-6 that makes 284 hp and 259 lb-ft of torque (295 hp and 270 lb-ft in Rock Creek grades) and a 9-speed automatic transmission powering the front wheels. All-wheel drive costs $1,900 more across the lineup, except on the Rock Creek grade, where it is standard.

Offered in five grades—S, SV, Rock Creek, SL, and Platinum—the 2024 Pathfinder comes well-equipped with standard driver-assist tech such as front and rear automatic emergency braking, blind-spot monitors, lane-departure warnings, a rear seat reminder, LED headlights, and automatic high beams. All but the base S model have active lane control and adaptive cruise control down to a stop.

Standard convenience features on the $37,145 base Pathfinder S include an 8.0-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, keyless entry, three-zone climate control, four USB ports, and satellite radio. It has eight seats, with a three-seat bench in both the second and third rows, and comes with cloth upholstery and 18-inch alloy wheels

Step up to the $39,965 Pathfinder SV for a power driver seat, heated front seats, active lane control, and adaptive cruise control.

The Rock Creek builds off the Pathfinder SV but upgrades the mechanicals for more off-road capability than the standard Pathfinder. The off-road suspension has a 5/8-inch lift that raises the ground clearance to about 7.7 inches. The 18-inch wheels are wrapped in all-terrain tires, and up top a standard roof rack holds up to 220 pounds. The exterior gets black trim elements, and the interior flashes black synthetic leather upholstery with orange contrast stitching. A surround-view camera system comes standard, as do a tow hitch (6,000-pound capacity) and wiring harness, second-row captain’s chairs, and LED fog lights.

Like other AWD Pathfinders, the Rock Creek can tow up to 6,000 pounds and has seven different drive modes. In our initial testing on a rain-soaked off-road course, the Pathfinder Rock Creek proved that it’s more than just a cosmetic package, and adds more capability to venture off the beaten path. It costs $44,115.

Built in Smyrna, Tennessee, the 2024 Nissan Pathfinder is on sale now.

Related Articles