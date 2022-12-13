The 2024 Mazda CX-90 due for a reveal in January will offer a plug-in hybrid powertrain, Mazda said on Tuesday.

The CX-90 is a three-row SUV based on Mazda’s newly developed rear-wheel-drive platform with longitudinal engine mounting. The platform debuted in March with the Mazda CX-60 compact crossover sold overseas. Both vehicles are part of Mazda’s premium Large Product Group, which is also set to spawn a second U.S.-bound crossover dubbed the CX-70.

A teaser photo for the CX-90 released in November showed a badge with an “Inline6” script, indicating the vehicle will be offered with Mazda’s new turbocharged inline-6, which features mild-hybrid technology and comes in gasoline and diesel flavors.

Teaser for 2024 Mazda CX-90 debuting in January 2023

The plug-in hybrid setup destined for the CX-90 is likely a 2.5-liter 4-cylinder and electric motor combination, though. The same setup is offered in the CX-60, where it delivers a combined 323 hp. Mazda said the CX-90’s plug-in hybrid powertrain, branded e-Skyactiv, has been tuned specifically for North America.

Mazda’s turbocharged inline-6 displaces 3.0 liters in gas form and 3.3 liters as a diesel. Mazda hasn’t said how much horsepower these engines will make. It’s likely the U.S. will only get the gas engine.

The CX-90 will become Mazda’s flagship model. It will be bigger than any previous Mazda, including the CX-9, which measures 199.4 inches in length. It isn’t clear whether the CX-90 will replace the CX-9 or serve as a premium alternative. Both SUVs may remain in the lineup, just as Mazda sells the newer CX-50 alongside the older CX-5.

