The last run of the 2023 Dodge Charger four-door sedan muscle car comes with a run-up in prices, especially with the limited-run Last Call models, according to a Dodge pricing announcement on Wednesday. The two extra doors and roomier rear seat of the Charger result in prices that are about $2,000-$3,000 more than the 2023 Dodge Challenger.

The base 2023 Dodge Charger SXT costs $34,240, including a $1,595 destination fee. That’s $1,295 more expensive than the 2022 Dodge Charger. Changes to the Charger are limited to a broadened spectrum of 14 exterior paint choices, including the return of modern classics such as Plum Crazy purple, Sublime green, B5 Blue, and Destroyer Grey.

The SXT and $36,940 GT models employ the same 3.6-liter V-6 as the Challenger, but its tuned to 292 hp for the SXT and up to 300 hp in the GT. They come with an 8-speed automatic transmission sending power to the rear wheels, but all-wheel drive costs $3,600 on SXT models and is $3,000 on the GT.

To snare one of the last American V-8s, opt for the 2023 Charger R/T and its 370-hp 5.7-liter V-8 for $43,980. For more power and an additional $6,360, the R/T Scat Pack has a 485-hp 6.4-liter V-8 and it can be supersized into widebody form. Both R/T models come with an 8-speed automatic and rear-wheel drive only.

The R/T badge will live on in the 2023 Dodge Hornet, a small crossover than can be had as a plug-in hybrid.

The 2023 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Jailbreak Widebody has a 717-hp 6.2-liter supercharged V-8. It costs $79,935, and the Jailbreak package frees up ordering restrictions and breaks out unique color combos. The $88,535 SRT Redeye Jailbreak Widebody has a high-output 6.2-liter that makes 797 hp.

The big news for the final year of the V-8-powered classic are seven Last Call models split between the Challenger and Charger. Six of the seven limited-run models have been revealed and priced, but the debut of the seventh model has been postponed. All of the limited-run models come pre-configured with special allocations at the 500 top performing dealers in North America.

A Last Call Horsepower Locator at DodgeGarage.com shows in real time which dealers have what models. Customers can search by ZIP code, trim, and Last Call models, then try to make a deal before that dealer’s allotment is sold out. Markups and bidding wars could define the Last Call run.

Here are the starting prices of the three known Last Call Charger models.

2023 Dodge Charger Super Bee

–Charger Super Bee Special Edition $63,400 (Widebody $68,895)

Based on the Charger Scat Pack, the Super Bee sports a functional hood scoop adorned with the Super Bee mascot, color-coordinated graphics, black hood pins, black SRT exhaust tips, and Super Bee logos inside. It rides on 20-inch by 9.5-inch wide wheels with 275 mm drag radials, but Widebody models get 18-inch by 11-inch wide wheels with 315 mm drag radials.

2023 Dodge Charger R/T Scat Pack Swinger 2023 Dodge Charger R/T Scat Pack Swinger 2023 Dodge Charger R/T Scat Pack Swinger

–Charger Scat Pack Swinger Widebody Special Edition $71,285

Also based on the R/T Scat Pack but with the wide-body layout, the Charger Swinger sports a green exterior with gold accents, and green accent stitching, as well as Swinger badges and scripts.

2023 Dodge Charger King Daytona 2023 Dodge Charger King Daytona 2023 Dodge Charger King Daytona

–Charger King Daytona Special Edition $100,015

Based on the Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye but with 807 hp instead of a measly 797 hp, the King sports a Go Mango orange exterior with a black hood, spoiler, graphics, hood pins, and 20-inch Satin Carbon Warp Speed wheels. The interior has black nappa leather and an Alcantara-wrapped steering wheel with orange contrast stitching everywhere. It also has a Harman Kardon audio system, a sunroof, and navigation.

