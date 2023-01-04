Aston Martin has a final version of its DBS Superleggera coming, and it’s called the DBS 770 Ultimate.

Just 499 examples of the front-engine, rear-wheel-drive GT will be built for worldwide sale, each generating a maximum 759 hp from the same twin-turbo 5.2-liter V-12 that in the stock DBS Superleggera makes 715 hp.

The car is due to make its debut in early 2023, and both coupe and Volante convertible versions are planned, Aston Martin has confirmed. They will arrive as 2023 models in the U.S., though it isn’t clear how many are earmarked for sale.

The DBS 770 Ultimate will benefit in more ways than just a power upgrade. Aston Martin said the car will have a sharper, more dynamic focus compared to the DBS Superleggera, in addition to unique design details. A teaser video points to a new grille being among the unique details.

While the DBS 770 Ultimate will also mark the end of the road for the DBS nameplate there’s a chance it may return in the future. The nameplate dates back to the original DBS built between 1967 and 1972. It was revived in 2008 for the DBS V12 and then again in 2018 with the current DBS Superleggera.

Despite the imminent demise of the DBS line, Aston Martin has plenty of new products in the pipeline. They will include updates to the Vantage and DB11 later this year, the launch of the Valhalla plug-in hybrid hypercar in 2024, and the launch of an electric sports car in 2025. An electric SUV is expected to follow in 2026. More DBX variants are also planned, together with a mid-engine Vanquish supercar.

