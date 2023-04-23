(iSeeCars) — Midsize SUVs are versatile haulers that offer ample passenger and cargo space, yet are easier to maneuver and more fuel-efficient than full-size SUVs. Whether you want a spacious two- or three-row crossover, or a rugged family SUV that can double as an off-roader, there is a used midsize SUV to suit your needs.

To help used car shoppers find the best used midsize SUVs, iSeeCars analyzed over 12 million vehicle listing and from them narrowed down the Best Used Midsize SUVs. The winners are the SUVs that are the longest-lasting, hold their value the best, and have the highest average safety ratings from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) and the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS).

Here are the best midsized non-luxury SUVs:

Best Used Midsize SUVs

Midsize SUVs offer more space than compact SUVs and many provide a convenient third row of seating. They combine the best of both worlds as capable family haulers that are easier to drive and more efficient than behemoth full-size SUVs.

1. Toyota Highlander

iSeeCars Quality Score: 8.9

Reliability Score: 8.5

Retained Value Score: 8.2

Safety Score: 10.0

Average New Car Price: $44,665

Average 3-Year-Old Used Car Price: $41,762

The Toyota Highlander earns the honor of Best Used Midsize SUV for being a long-lasting SUV with high value retention that is also a Top Safety Pick+ from the IIHS. A popular family hauler, it’s roomy and has an accessible third row of seating and ample cargo room. It also offers a suite of safety features to add to its solid reputation for reliability. The Highlander is among the top iSeeCars picks for the Best SUVs for Snow.

2. Honda Pilot

iSeeCars Quality Score: 8.7

Reliability Score: 8.6

Retained Value Score: 7.4

Safety Score: 10.0

Average New Car Price: $43,648

Average 3-Year-Old Used Car Price: $38,652

The Honda Pilot crossover ranks second in the midsize SUV category. The Honda Pilot is a spacious three-row crossover SUV for those seeking a family-friendly hauler without the bulkiness of a full-size SUV. It’s available in all-wheel-drive or front-wheel drive and is a popular minivan alternative due to its spacious seating for up to eight passengers.

3. Toyota 4Runner

iSeeCars Quality Score: 8.6

Reliability Score: 8.8

Retained Value Score: 9.0

Safety Score: 8.0

Average New Car Price: $46,698

Average 3-Year-Old Used Car Price: $45,844

The Toyota 4Runner ranks third as the Best Used Midsize SUV. The 4Runner’s presence on the list is no surprise, as its age-old 4.0-liter V6 is one of the toughest engines out there. The 4Runner’s reputation for durability and off-road superiority puts this genuine and capable four-wheel-drive SUV among the top ten most reliable SUVs.

4. Hyundai Santa Fe

iSeeCars Quality Score: 8.5

Reliability Score: 8.5

Retained Value Score: 7.0

Safety Score: 10.0

Average New Car Price: $35,540

Average 3-Year-Old Used Car Price: $29,774

The Hyundai Santa Fe ranks fourth for its combination of quality and value. The Santa Fe also has above-average fuel economy for its class, with its base engine offering an EPA estimated 26 combined mpg. Beginning with the 2019 model year, a number of safety features became standard including forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, automatic high-beam headlights, blind spot monitoring, rear cross traffic alert, and lane departure warning. The Santa Fe has two rows of seats, while a three-row option falls under the slightly larger Santa Fe XL nameplate.

5. Ford Explorer

iSeeCars Quality Score: 8.5

Reliability Score: 8.4

Retained Value Score: 7.1

Safety Score: 10.0

Average New Car Price: $46,563

Average 3-Year-Old Used Car Price: $43,243

The Ford Explorer ranks fifth. The Explorer has multiple powerful turbocharged engines to choose from and rides comfortably. The Explorer also has plenty of cargo space, with three rows of seats and a list of standard features that includes an intuitive infotainment system. A list of active safety features became standard for the 2020 model year, which include blind spot monitoring, rear cross traffic alert, lane keep assist, automatic high-beam headlights, post-collision braking, and a pre-collision system with forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking, and pedestrian detection. Prior to 2020, these features were available on upper trims.

6. Nissan Pathfinder

iSeeCars Quality Score: 8.4

Reliability Score: 8.3

Retained Value Score: 6.8

Safety Score: 10.0

Average New Car Price: $42,357

Average 3-Year-Old Used Car Price: $30,225

Introduced as a rugged body-on-frame SUV in the 80s, the Nissan Pathfinder has evolved into a family-friendly crossover. Available with front- or all-wheel drive, the Pathfinder offers three rows of seating for up to seven passengers. The Nissan Pathfinder has a roomy interior with high-quality materials, an intuitive infotainment system, and an array of safety features.

7. Mazda CX-9

iSeeCars Quality Score: 8.4

Reliability Score: 8.0

Retained Value Score: 7.1

Safety Score: 10.0

Average New Car Price: $44,192

Average 3-Year-Old Used Car Price: $36,204

The Mazda CX-9 ranks seventh. The CX-9 is fun-to-drive thanks to its peppy turbo four-cylinder engine and it has a premium interior that rivals what can be found in a luxury SUV. The CX-9 also returns above-average fuel economy for the class, and beginning with the 2018 model year it comes standard with infotainment and safety features including a 7-inch touch screen, Bluetooth, blind spot monitoring, rear cross traffic alert, and low-speed forward collision warning with brake assist.

8. Jeep Grand Cherokee

iSeeCars Quality Score: 8.3

Reliability Score: 8.4

Retained Value Score: 7.7

Safety Score: 8.8

Average New Car Price: $44,700

Average 3-Year-Old Used Car Price: $41,763

The Jeep Grand Cherokee ranks eighth. The versatile SUV appeals to drivers who want a luxury SUV as well as those who want an off-road capable family hauler. The Grand Cherokee has a number of powerful engine choices ranging from its base V6 to a performance-oriented 6.2-liter Hemi V8. It has a suite of available safety features, many of which became standard for the 2019 model year. The Grand Cherokee is also the best SUV for towing in the midsize category, with a starting towing capability of 3,500 pounds and a maximum of 7,200 when properly equipped with its Trailer Tow Group IV option and one of its V8 engine choices.

9. Nissan Murano

iSeeCars Quality Score: 8.2

Reliability Score: 8.2

Retained Value Score: 6.5

Safety Score: 9.9

Average New Car Price: $40,282

Average 3-Year-Old Used Car Price: $33,086

The Nissan Murano ranks ninth. The Murano two-row SUV has an upscale interior, excellent safety scores, and above-average reliability scores. Beginning with the 2018 model year, the Murano has standard active safety features including forward collision warning and brake assist.

10. GMC Acadia

iSeeCars Quality Score: 8.1

Reliability Score: 8.0

Retained Value Score: 6.8

Safety Score: 9.5

Average New Car Price: $43,402

Average 3-Year-Old Used Car Price: $37,865

The GMC Acadia ranks tenth. The Acadia has a premium interior and drives comfortably. It also has above-average fuel economy for the class. Many active safety features became standard in 2020 including rear parking sensors, rear cross traffic alert, blind spot monitoring with lane change alert, and a rear seat reminder. These features along with forward-collision warning and automatic emergency braking can be found on higher trims of earlier models.

Check out our Best Midsize SUVs guide for the full list.

