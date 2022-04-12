Skip to content
WFLA
Tampa
83°
LIVE NOW
Nikki Fried, officials give update …
Tampa
83°
LIVE
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Tampa Bay Traffic Headlines
Coronavirus
Viral News
Recalls
Florida
National
Entertainment
Politics
Washington D.C.
Russia and Ukraine Conflict
Eagle 8
Horoscopes
Florida lottery
BestReviews
BestReviews Daily Deals
Automotive
Press Releases
Top Stories
Nikki Fried, officials give update on ICON Park FreeFall …
Live
Arrest made after shooting wounds 2 in Sarasota
Grady Judd to speak, release video related to Davenport …
Gallery
Hip hop pioneer DJ Kay Slay dies of COVID-19 at 55
Tampa Hoy
Noticias
Tampa Hoy Live
Información Coronavirus
El Tiempo
Deportes
Entretenimiento
Nuestra comunidad
Mundo
Video
WFLA News Channel 8 Newscast
WTTA Great 38 Newscast
WFLA NOW
WFLA / WTTA TV Schedule
Top Stories
VIDEO: Family reels in shark on Myakka River
Video
Top Stories
Semi hauling bags of cocoa catches fire on I-95 in …
Video
Top Stories
IRS faces biggest backlog in history
Video
Man sped through crash scene, ran over body parts …
Video
Former corrections officer let white supremacists …
Video
WATCH: Tom Hanks brings out Wilson for first pitch …
Video
Weather
Jeff’s Climate Classroom
Tampa Weather Forecast
Max Defender 8 App
Weather Alerts
Tampa Weather Radar
8 Day Forecast
WFLA Weather Cameras
Tracking the Tropics
Marine Forecast
Weather Stories
8 On Your Side
Investigations
Better Call Behnken
Tampa Bay Gas Prices Tracker
Top Stories
Florida property insurance crisis to be addressed …
Video
Top Stories
Tenants face eviction while waiting for Our Florida …
Video
Top Stories
Man behind most Florida insurance company ratings …
Video
Customers who lost tens of thousands in boat deals …
Video
Anonymous good Samaritans write checks to cover Tampa …
Video
Blind man and service dog kicked out of Hudson restaurant
Video
Sports
Buccaneers
Lightning
Rays
Top Stories
WATCH: Tom Hanks brings out Wilson for first pitch …
Video
Top Stories
Heaven Gains a Razorback With Death of Brian Wallace
Top Stories
Tampa Bay honors 75th Anniversary of Jackie Robinson’s …
Lightning re-sign G Brian Elliott
‘Ring the bell Baby!’: Dick Vitale is cancer-free
Video
Sale of ball from Tom Brady’s ‘final’ touchdown pass …
Community
Events Calendar
Gasparilla
Kindness Day
Teddy Bear Roundup
Home for the Holidays
Health & Fitness Expo
Clear The Shelters
Heart Walk
Outdoors Expo & Boat Show
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
Black History Month
Womens History
Remarkable Women 2022
Top Stories
Tampa Bay honors 75th Anniversary of Jackie Robinson’s …
Top Stories
What is Passover and how is it celebrated?
Hunt for prizes at Tampa’s Downtown ‘Eggsploration’ …
Video
For the Culture: Tampa’s new Parks and Rec director …
Video
‘Magical moment’: Home run dedicated to Tampa Bay …
Video
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Station Info
Daytime
Advertise With Us
Bloom
Great 38
Newsletters
Contests
Contest Winners
Contact Us
Send It
Meet the Team
Mobile Apps
Health Advisors
WFLA Experts
Work For Us
Station Tours
Regional News Partners
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
About BestReviews
Search
Please enter a search term.
Automotive
What is a JDM car, and how did they become popular?
Top Automotive Headlines
Sponsored: 2022 Jeep Grand Wagoneer – America’s new …
Neon shortage sparks second wave of chip shortages
Mazda becomes premium brand with launch of new CX50
Level 3 autonomous driving coming to America
2022 electric range test: Hyundai Ioniq 5 vs Kia …
Best new car accessories
More Automotive
Dodge Power Brokers: Select dealerships ready to …
Which cities have the highest used car prices?
Used car prices are still on the rise: Which cars …
Kia electric pickup, affordable model join expanded …
Where is the autonomous car?
These are the best trucks for fuel efficiency
This is the average price of a used car in each state
Close
You have been added to Breaking News Newsletter
Subscribe Now
Breaking News
Sign Up
no iframe support!
News App
Weather App
Don't Miss
What is a JDM car, and how did they become popular?
Immersive experience coming to Dalí Museum
Full Pink Moon to rise ahead of Easter
Former coach excited for Keanu Neal’s return to Tampa
Target car seat trade-in: How to get a free coupon
View All Don't Miss