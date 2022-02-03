Winter storm scrubs flights in and out of Tampa, across US

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) —Thousands of flights have been grounded as 88 million people from Texas to new England are under winter storm warnings or advisories. This has caused trouble in the skies, including at Tampa International Airport.

As of 6:30 a.m. on Thursday, FlightAware shows 64 cancelled flights in and out of Tampa International Airport and two delays.

“It was canceled,” said Cheryl Townsend, who is trying to get to Chicago. “They did tell us last night southwest is pretty good at that and they allowed us to rebook. It was an hour phone call to get things rescheduled.”

Southwest was able to help her re-book without extra fees. In addition to Southwest, American, Delta, and United Airlines are offering travel waivers allowing flyers to switch their flights with no penalty.

“I’m hoping we don’t have any more delays we want to get where we’re going,” said Townsend.

FlightAware shows 2,371 cancellations Wednesday. On Thursday morning, there’s already 3,800, leaving travelers scrambling.

“I woke up this morning, flight was on time, got to the airport and saw that it got canceled in the 15 minute trip from the hotel,” said Jeffrey Hill who is trying to get back to St. Louis.

This is the second day in a row that Hill’s flight was cancelled.

Last week, airlines scrubbed more than 4,000 flights because of another storm hitting the northeast.