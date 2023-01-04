TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — There were more travel troubles for passengers Wednesday at Tampa International Airport as the weather caused dozens of delays and cancellations.

This came a day after Southwest Airlines reported a brief outage to its weather tracking system.

Lisa Grewe said she got on the first Southwest flight from St. Louis to Tamp after the airline’s holiday week meltdown.

“We got very lucky but the group that was traveling down here with us, three got delayed or canceled so they had to drive,” Grewe said.

Todd Morrow and his family took a Southwest flight from Nashville to cheer on Mississippi State in Monday’s ReliaQuest Bowl.

“We were extremely nervous about getting here on time because they just started back that Friday and we were on pins and needles,” Morrow said.

As they left town Wednesday night, neither Grewe nor Morrow had an on-time flight.

“We’ll get in at midnight so a couple hours less sleep,” Grewe said.

Just four days after returning to normal operations, Southwest reported another glitch that grounded flights on Tuesday.

A Southwest spokesperson told News Channel 8 in an email their “third-party vendor, IBM, experienced a brief outage in their service that provides weather data prior to Southwest dispatching flights.”

Despite the recent troubles for Southwest, Grewe said she plans to remain a loyal customer.

“They might have had more canceled flights,” she said, “but they actually fly a lot more than other airlines.

But Morrow said he might book his next trip with a different airline

“It would make us think about it, definitely,” Morrow said. “I think they’re going to make some changes and those changes are definitely needed.”

