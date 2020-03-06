Uber, Lyft drivers coping with slumping business because of coronavirus

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Some Uber and Lyft drivers are feeling the effects of coronavirus.

Across the country, ridesharing services are taking a hit as people refuse to go out due to coronavirus concerns, according to NBC News.

At Tampa International Airport, some passengers have described longer wait times to get a car.

Drivers are concerned, but many are simply brushing it off.

“All my customers, so far, they told me it’s a virus, like a flu. And they’re not worrying at all, “said Uber driver, Nick Votzakis.

Uber drivers told NBC News they sanitize their cars and wear masks when picking up passengers.

But Friday, at TPA, the waiting lot was a bustling place and many drivers reported no problems.

“Are you worried at all?” 8 On Your Side’s Ryan Hughes asked.

“No, I’m not worried at all. I wash my hands. I’m not worried at all. It’s a virus, another flu,” Votzakis said.

Travel is down worldwide as a result of coronavirus, figures show.

“If there’s nobody traveling on planes, there’s nobody staying in hotels. If no-one’s staying in hotels, no one’s going to restaurants. No one’s using taxi cabs, Ubers, chauffeured cars or anything else. Everything kind of stops and that’s the problem,” said Scott Solombrino with Global Business Travel Association.

