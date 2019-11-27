TSA’s “nopes” & “yeps” of carry-on luggage for Thanksgiving foods

Travel

by: KTVE

Posted: / Updated:

(KTVE) – Who says a federal agency cannot have some fun? The PR folks at the Transportation Safety Administration posted a TikTok video on Twitter to show you what you can and cannot put in your carry-on luggage for Thanksgiving.

As you can see, for the Thanksgiving Day items, fruit cake and stuffing get a “yep”, while canned cranberries, gravy, and what appears to be pepper jelly get a “nope.” TSA says anything liquid needs to adhere to their 3-1-1 rules.

For a list of all the TSA rules for checked and carry-on luggage, click here.

