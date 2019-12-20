Travelers rank ‘worst’ airlines for long/short haul flights

(CNN) – Bad food, confusing boarding and tiny seats can ruin a flight quickly when you’re traveling for hours.

Two of the world’s largest airlines are getting bad reviews for their long-haul flights.

A report from the consumer watchdog website “Which Travel” gives British Airways and American Airlines bad reviews.

More than 6,500 travelers ranked American Airlines the single worst long-haul airline.

British Airways fared a little better but still had a poor showing. The UK carrier also ranked close to the bottom of the barrel for short-haul flights.

European budget carrier, Ryan-Air, came in dead last for short-haul flights.

Travelers gave Singapore Airlines the best score for long-haul flights. They also ranked Emirates and Virgin Atlantic highly.

Both British Airways and American Airlines expressed disappointment and questioned the authenticity of the data.

LATEST STORIES: