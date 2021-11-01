Travel troubles: Why American Airlines canceled hundreds of flights, leaving thousands stranded

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) —For the second time in a matter of weeks, a major airline is scrambling to get back on track after canceling hundreds of flights.

American Airlines canceled more than 1,800 flights this weekend, and those problems are carrying over into Monday morning.

“It was extremely stressful, it was horrible,” Keith and Mary Ehmann told WFLA’s Christine McClarty about their experience at the Tampa International Airport Sunday.

The Pennsylvania couple spent a few days visiting family in Florida before their Sunday morning flight home was canceled. They said they spent 11 hours at the airport trying to get added to the standby list.

The Ehmann’s aren’t alone.

At Tampa International, 25 American airlines flights were canceled on Sunday and eight were delayed. On Monday morning, two flights were canceled and four were delayed.

American Airlines said windy conditions in Texas started a chain-reaction of delays and a shortage of staff also came into play, similar to the issues affecting Southwest a couple weeks ago.

“People were yelling, they were very combative. The manager had to be called which didn’t do anything but a manager had to be called several times, not on us, but other people yelling and screaming. It wasn’t pleasant here” Ehmann said.

American Airlines requires employees to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Those who don’t could risk losing their job. It’s unclear if the vaccine mandate played a role in the disruption, but a union representing airline workers warned weeks ago that the mandate could lead to staffing shortages.

Whatever the case, Ehmann said the airlines need to plan accordingly because passengers are the ones stuck wasting time and money.

“Cut down your flights, cut down for the staffing you have so you’re able to manage your flights. They took our money, now we’re going to have to try to get a hotel refund,” Ehmann said.

American Airlines said it’s hiring more pilots and reservations agents for the holidays.

To check the status of a flight arriving to or departing from Tampa International Airport, click here.