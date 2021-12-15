Tickets start at $39: Allegiant adds nonstop service to 2 cities from Sarasota-Bradenton airport

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Allegiant on Wednesday announced plans to add two nonstop flights out of Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport. One to Washington, D.C., and the other to Tulsa, Oklahoma.

“The appeal of a warm winter getaway to Florida is never lost on our customers, and we’re thrilled to offer them what we think will be two new popular options for visiting Sarasota,” said Drew Wells, Allegiant’s senior vice president of revenue and planning. “These routes will also give Sarasota residents the chance to reconnect with family and friends in Tulsa and Washington, D.C.”

Service from Sarasota-Bradenton to Tulsa International Airport (TUL) will operate twice weekly beginning on Dec. 15, 2021. Service to Dulles International Airport (IAD) will also operate twice weekly starting on Dec. 18, 2021.

Tickets are available for purchase at Allegiant.com with fares as low as $49 for flights to Tulsa, and as low as $39 for flights to D.C.

The company said seats and dates are limited, and fares are not available on all flights. Flights to Tulsa must be purchased by Dec. 17, 2021 for travel by March 24, 2022. Flights to DC should be purchased by Dec. 20, 2022 for travel by March 27, 2022.

Additional fees may apply.

For flight schedules, fares and more information, visit Allegiant.com.