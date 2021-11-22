Thanksgiving travel numbers expected to spike, AAA says

TAMPA, Fla (WFLA) — Airports and highways will be busy this week as more than 53 million Americans are predicted to travel for the Thanksgiving holiday.

AAA says most travelers, more than 48 million, are expected to drive to their destinations. 2.6 million Floridians are expected to hit the highways this year, almost a 10% increase from 2020.

Florida will also see the most expensive gas prices this holiday week compared to years past. The average price around the state right now is $3.36 per gallon.

AAA predicts 4.2 million people will fly to their Thanksgiving destinations, more than 191,000 of those passengers are expected to be Floridians.

AAA reports that airports will be more notable crowded this holiday season compared to last year.

According to a TSA spokesperson, well over 2 million travelers were screened at airport security checkpoints nationwide Friday, which is the highest checkpoint volume since the pandemic began in 2020.

The Transportation Security Administration says it was prepared as the number of airline passengers traveling for this holiday is expected to rebound to levels prior to the pandemic.

Tampa International Airport is ready for the increase in passengers this week, but airport officials are recommending passengers get to the airport at least two hours before your flight.