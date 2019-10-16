Tampa International Airport to have more flights to London

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – If you’re thinking about taking a trip across the pond, you’re in luck! Tampa International Airport announced they will be offering more flights to London.
The increase in flights is in thanks to Norwegian Airlines. Starting March 29, 2020, Norwegian will be flying three times a week to London.
These flights will be starting as low as $600 round-trip.
For more information on how to book a Norwegian flight, click here.
