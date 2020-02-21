Strong winds cause delays at Tampa International Airport

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa International Airport has temporarily grounded all inbound flights due to high winds.
According to Flight Aware, all inbound flights will be held at their origin until 9:15 a.m.
The airport posted a notice on Twitter, advising travelers to check their flight status with their airline before coming to the airport.
This morning’s weather is producing 14 to 15 mph-winds.
The airport says it will continue to monitor the weather throughout the day.
