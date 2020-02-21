Strong winds cause delays at Tampa International Airport

Travel

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WFLA photo.

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa International Airport has temporarily grounded all inbound flights due to high winds.

According to Flight Aware, all inbound flights will be held at their origin until 9:15 a.m.

The airport posted a notice on Twitter, advising travelers to check their flight status with their airline before coming to the airport.

This morning’s weather is producing 14 to 15 mph-winds.

The airport says it will continue to monitor the weather throughout the day.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

American Freedom Distilliery

Thumbnail for the video titled "American Freedom Distilliery"

Tampa man accused defrauding over $60K from victims in 9 states

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa man accused defrauding over $60K from victims in 9 states"

USF hosts 9th annual Intercultural Student Leadership Conference

Thumbnail for the video titled "USF hosts 9th annual Intercultural Student Leadership Conference"

Friday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday Morning Forecast"

Two people injured following hit-and-run head-on crash in Clearwater

Thumbnail for the video titled "Two people injured following hit-and-run head-on crash in Clearwater"

Life of beloved Leto football coach celebrated in two memorial services

Thumbnail for the video titled "Life of beloved Leto football coach celebrated in two memorial services"

Deputy who tased Manatee County grandmother justified, official review

Thumbnail for the video titled "Deputy who tased Manatee County grandmother justified, official review"

Deputies investigating deadly shooting at Citrus County park

Thumbnail for the video titled "Deputies investigating deadly shooting at Citrus County park"

Woman gets car back

Thumbnail for the video titled "Woman gets car back"

Security video shows man attempting to break into homes while lurking in South Tampa backyards

Thumbnail for the video titled "Security video shows man attempting to break into homes while lurking in South Tampa backyards"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss