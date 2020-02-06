Southwest to give its employees 6 weeks of extra pay

(CNN) – Even after a particularly rough 2019, Southwest is still sharing the wealth by giving its workers six weeks of extra pay.

The company made the announcement Thursday.

Despite its rough year, the airline managed to crank out a profit and the sharing is part of an annual tradition.

They are giving 60,000 employees a 667 million profit-sharing bonus.

The result, some eligible employees will soon get a check for just over 12 percent of their annual salary, or about six weeks pay.

Others will get the contribution added to their retirement accounts.

Southwest’s profit-sharing plan has been in place for 46 years.

