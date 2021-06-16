Southwest still struggling with flight delays, cancellations

DALLAS (AP) — Southwest Airlines is continuing to see higher numbers of canceled and delayed flights as it tries to recover from technology glitches earlier this week.

As of Wednesday morning, the airline had canceled nearly 300 flights and another 400 were delayed, according to tracking service FlightAware. That comes on top of hundreds of cancellations and more than 3,000 delayed flights earlier this week because of two separate technology issues.

A Southwest spokesman says the technology problems have been fixed, but the airline is still working to resume normal operations.