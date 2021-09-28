Low-cost Frontier Airlines adds 5 new nonstop flights out of Tampa, including service to New York-LaGuardia

(AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Frontier Airlines has added five new nonstop routes out of Tampa International Airport, the low-fare carrier announced in a press release Tuesday.

“We’re excited to grow in our newest base city, Tampa, with five new nonstop routes beginning right in time for the winter travel season,” said Daniel Shurz, senior vice president of commercial, Frontier Airlines. “Tampa continues to shine, literally and figuratively, as a destination people want to visit, especially in the winter months. Moreover, this new service is a convenient, affordable option for Tampa Bay residents to take a trip and explore historic U.S. cities, including Columbus and New York City.”

Service from Tampa to New York-LaGuardia (LGA) will operate four times each week beginning Nov. 30. Service to Rochester, New York (ROC) will operate four times weekly beginning Nov. 30. Service to Columbus, Ohio (CMH) will operate three times weekly starting on Dec. 17. Tickets for those flights start at $49.

For $39, Frontier will also offer twice-weekly nonstop flights to Green Bay, Wisconsin (GRB) and Bloomington, Illinois (BMI), beginning on Dec. 16 and Dec. 17 respectively.

“Tampa International Airport welcomes this expanding partnership with Frontier, which clearly recognizes the Tampa Bay area as one of the top places in the country to live, work and visit,” TPA CEO Joe Lopano said. “Not only do these routes add new low-cost connections for our local residents, but they bring more northern and Midwestern visitors to our award-winning beaches, hotels, restaurants and attractions.”

To find the airline’s most updated schedule, check FlyFrontier.com.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

