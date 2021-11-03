TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Low-fare carrier Frontier Airlines is launching three new nonstop routes out of Tampa International Airport in November, and another four in December.

The routes launching in November, include a service from Tampa to New York Stewart International Airport (SWF), which began on Tuesday, Nov. 3 and operates three times weekly. Service to Dallas Fort Worth International Airport will begin on Friday, Nov. 5 and operate four times weekly. The airline said in September that it would be launching nonstop flights to Rochester, New York on Nov. 30. That service will operate four times weekly.

The routes launching in December include a service from Tampa to New York-LaGuardia, which will begin Dec. 1 and operate three times weekly. Flights to Green Bay, Wisconsin will start Dec. 16 and operate twice weekly. Service to Bloomington, Illinois will begin on Dec. 17 and operate twice weekly. Service to Columbus, Ohio (CMH) will operate three times weekly starting on Dec. 17.

By the end of the year, Frontier will have 25 nonstop routes out of Tampa. To celebrate their growth, the airline is selling tickets starting as low as $29.

“We’re excited to continue Frontier’s remarkable growth in Tampa with three new routes in November to two cities in New York, plus Dallas, along with three more destinations launching in December,” said Daniel Shurz, senior vice president of commercial, Frontier Airlines. “Frontier’s Tampa route map continues to grow and we’re incredibly proud to offer such a high level of service at one of our newest crew bases, expanding access to affordable flights for residents throughout the Tampa Bay area and beyond.”

New Routes from Tampa International Airport (TPA):

SERVICE TO: SERVICE START: SERVICE FREQUENCY: INTRO FARE: New Windsor, New York (SWF) Nov. 2, 2021 3x Weekly $29* Dallas (DFW) Nov. 5, 2021 4x Weekly $29* Rochester, New York (ROC) Nov. 30, 2021 4x Weekly $49* New York-LaGuardia (LGA) Dec. 1, 2021 3x Weekly $29* Green Bay, Wisconsin (GRB) Dec. 16, 2021 2x Weekly $49* Bloomington, Illinois (BMI) Dec. 17, 2021 2x Weekly $39* Columbus, Ohio (CMH) Dec. 17, 2021 3x Weekly $29*

The carrier’s most updated schedule is available on FlyFrontier.com. For information about refunds, changes and cancellations, visit Frontier’s Travel Terms & Conditions page.