JetBlue testing new ‘checked’ carry-on bag fee

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) – If you’ve flown with carry-on bags anytime in the past few years, you’ve likely encountered two things: an airline asking passengers to gate check their bags and completely full overhead bins by the time you board.

More passengers tend to bring their luggage on-board, since most airlines have eliminated complimentary checked baggage.

When flights are full (and when aren’t they now), airlines will routinely ask for passengers to volunteer to gate check their carry-on bag for free. It means getting the bag through TSA security and holding on to it through the airport until you arrive at your gate.

JetBlue is testing giving customers the option to accept carry-on sized bags – 22-by-14-by-9 inches – weighing a maximum of 25 pounds, at the check-in counter as checked luggage for only $5 rather than the full price.

At the moment, the trial is only taking place at JetBlue’s Orlando hub.



“In an effort to streamline the travel experience, we hope customers will enjoy carrying fewer bags through security and a quicker boarding process at the gate,” JetBlue spokesperson Philip Stewart said. “We look forward to gathering feedback on this trial from our customers and crew members.”



Checked bags normally cost $30, but can weigh up to 50 pounds, have a maximum dimension of 62 inches.



The option would allow passengers traveling light to check bags that have liquids over 3 ounces, and not get flagged by TSA when going through security.



On its 3rd quarter earnings call Tuesday, JetBlue announced it would be rolling out new options to fares its customers book in the second half of the 4th quarter of this year.

