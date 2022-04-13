Despite hiring more than 3,000 employees this year, JetBlue is struggling to staff its operations.

(NBC News) — JetBlue has announced plans for additional flight cancellations as it faces ongoing staffing shortages.

The New York City-based airline said that following a number of canceled flights over the weekend it will also make “a small schedule adjustment” for the rest of April, citing a “challenging staffing situation.”

“Despite hiring more than 3,000 new crew-members already this year, like many businesses, we remain staffing constrained,” the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

Additional cuts are planned from May through the summer, it said, even as it continues to bring on new employees.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com.