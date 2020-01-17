Heinz will pay your flight change fee if your team doesn’t make the Super Bowl

TAMPA, Fla. (CNN/WFLA) – Football fans are on pins and needles waiting to find out which teams will make it to the Super Bowl. Some are even booking flights to Miami in hopes of cheering their team on to victory at the big game.

There is only room for two teams, but not all hope is lost.

Heinz is offering football fans the chance to win 57-cent change fees to re-route their Miami-bound flight to a destination of their choice.

The contest starts at 8 p.m. Monday, Jan. 20.

To enter, visit heinz57flightchange.com

