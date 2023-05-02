TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) —If you are looking to get away this summer, Frontier is offing a discount on its “all-you-can-fly” summer pass.

The pass is currently on sale for $499 until May 31. The pass usually costs $999.

Frontier said the pass offers an unlimited number of flights, access to Frontier’s domestic and international destinations, travel that will keep your miles from expiring and more.

The pass allows travelers to fly between May 2 and Sept. 30. Travelers will just pay $0.01 in airfare plus applicable taxes, fees and charges, Frontier said.

The airline said flights can be booked and confirmed the day before flight departure for domestic travel and starting 10 days before flight departure for international travel.

Blackout periods do apply for the pass. You can check the dates here.

Frontier also offers an annual pass, however, that pass is not on sale and costs $1,999.

To learn more about the passes, visit Frontier’s website.