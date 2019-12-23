Fort Lauderdale airport reopens after severe weather

Travelers wait at the terminal at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WFLA) — Severe weather left many passengers traveling from or through Fort Lauderdale in limbo Monday morning.

The airport was temporarily closed due to severe rain and flash flooding, but has since reopened and flight operations are resuming, but that there are still roadway delays due to flooding.

The airport said the weather had made portions of the airport inaccessible and that flights were not operational.

More than 150 flights were delayed and 11 were canceled before the airport decided to close.

Rain accumulations in the area reached about six inches overnight.

