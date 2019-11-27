Florida’s Turnpike offering travelers free coffee on Thanksgiving weekend

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Florida’s Turnpike Enterprise is helping travelers stay alert by offering free coffee at multiple locations during peak travel times.

Free coffee will be available at Shell locations on the Turnpike and lobbies at the Turkey Lake, Canoe Creek, Fort Drum, Fort Pierce and West Palm Beach rest stops, from 11 p.m. Wednesday to 6 a.m. Thursday and 11 p.m. Sunday to 6 a.m. Monday.

The FTE is using the complimentary pick-me-up to promote driver safety. The FTE has also encouraged drivers to take safety breaks off the road and schedule their travel plans around normal rush periods.

The State Farm Safety Patrol will also be providing around-the-clock coverage in urban areas throughout the holiday weekend.

