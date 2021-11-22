Florida gas prices going up before Thanksgiving

A gasoline station attendant pumps diesel into a car at a filling station on March 23, 2010 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo Illustration by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Your annual trip home for Turkey Day could be more expensive this year as Florida’s gas prices continue to skyrocket.

Accoridng to AAA, the average price of gasoline jumped 10 cents mid-week, reaching $3.36 per gallon, the highest daily average price since Sept. 2014.

“High gas prices are not something drivers will be thankful for this Thanksgiving,” said AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins. “The good news is gas prices should gradually decline through the holiday. Crude oil and gasoline futures dropped last week, and that should restore some downward pressure on prices at the pump.”

Crude oil prices dropped sharply last Wednesday, falling from $80.79 to $76.10 per barrel or 6%, the lowest daily settlement since Oct. 1, when the average price of gas in Florida was $3.05 per gallon.

According to AAA, the current average in the Bradenton-Sarasota-Venice area is $3.352. In Tampa-St. Pete-Clearwater, it’s $3.349.

Florida’s most expensive metro markets for gasoline are West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($3.49), Fort Lauderdale ($3.39), Port St. Lucie ($3.39). The least expensive are Crestview-Fort Walton Beach ($3.26), Pensacola ($3.27), Panama City ($3.30).

To combat higher prices, AAA suggests drivers consider carpooling, pay in cash, shop around, remove excess weight, drive conservatively and make sure their vehicle is properly maintained.