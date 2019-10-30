Florida fast train to connect Miami cruise port with Orlando

Royal Caribbean’s Grandeur of the Seas comes into the Port of Miami, Monday, Feb. 5, 2018, in Miami Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

MIAMI (AP) — Florida’s new highspeed rail system is building a station at PortMiami, giving theme park tourists the opportunity for a car-free vacation by connecting them to the busy cruise ship destination.

Brightline said Tuesday it will build a station at PortMiami by 2020. The Virgin Trains will ultimately connect a crucial 170-mile (275-kilometer) stretch from West Palm Beach to Orlando and its theme parks. It’s scheduled to open in 2022. Another station in Aventura has been approved, and the company is working with Boca Raton to add a station there.

PortMiami is home to 22 cruise lines and served more than 5.5 million travelers last year.

