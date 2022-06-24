TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Frontier has a new travel deal for its routes connecting Tampa to two popular Caribbean islands, but you must act fast if you want to take advantage of the offer.

The low fare carrier launched two new routes from Tampa this week.

Service from Tampa International Airport (TPA) to Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport in San Juan, Puerto Rico will operate daily. The service from Tampa to Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay, Jamaica (MBJ) will operate twice weekly. Frequency and times are subject to change.

“Frontier is excited to add these two popular Caribbean islands to our route map from Tampa, making it affordable and convenient for area residents to enjoy these highly desirable vacation destinations,” said Daniel Shurz, senior vice president of commercial, Frontier Airlines. “We continue to grow our commitment to serving the Greater Tampa Bay area and currently fly to 25 destinations from TPA, offering expanded options for consumers to take advantage of our ‘Low Fares Done Right.’”

The airline sait it’s the only carrier offering nonstop service from Tampa to Montego Bay.

To celebrate, the company is offering fares as low as $89 for flights to Montego Bay, and $99 on flights to San Juan.

The flights must be booked by 11:59 pm Eastern time on Jun. 30. Reservations are non-refundable unless they are made seven day or more before departure, and given that the refund request is made within 24 hours of initial reservation.

“We are delighted to welcome this new connection between travelers from Puerto Rico, Jamaica and Tampa Bay,” said Santiago C. Corrada, President and CEO of Visit Tampa Bay. “These inaugural flights will bring in more of our friends to experience our world-class attractions, discover our fine dining and enjoy wonderful shopping options that Tampa Bay has to offer.”

For rules, tickets and other information, visit Frontier’s website.