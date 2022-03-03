Flights start at $37: Allegiant begins service from Sarasota to Akron, Ohio

Travel

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(AP Photo/Paul Sancya, file)

Allegiant has begun service for its new route from Sarasota to Akron, Ohio, the low-cost carrier announced Thursday.

Service from Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport (SRQ) to Akron-Canton Airport (CAK) operates twice weekly. Flights must be booked by March 5 for travel by June 2, 2022.

“We’re thrilled to expand our service in Sarasota and offer vacationers coming to the area a beautiful, sunny destination,” said Drew Wells, Allegiant’s senior vice president of revenue and planning. “We know leisure travelers enjoy the convenience Allegiant offers: affordable flights that get them to their destinations without the hassle of layovers or connections.”

Tickets are available for purchase at Allegiant.com with fares as low as $37. Seats and dates are limited, and fares are not available on all flights. For more information about flight times and fares, visit Allegiant.com.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

The Next Five

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss