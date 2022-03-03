Allegiant has begun service for its new route from Sarasota to Akron, Ohio, the low-cost carrier announced Thursday.

Service from Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport (SRQ) to Akron-Canton Airport (CAK) operates twice weekly. Flights must be booked by March 5 for travel by June 2, 2022.

“We’re thrilled to expand our service in Sarasota and offer vacationers coming to the area a beautiful, sunny destination,” said Drew Wells, Allegiant’s senior vice president of revenue and planning. “We know leisure travelers enjoy the convenience Allegiant offers: affordable flights that get them to their destinations without the hassle of layovers or connections.”

Tickets are available for purchase at Allegiant.com with fares as low as $37. Seats and dates are limited, and fares are not available on all flights. For more information about flight times and fares, visit Allegiant.com.