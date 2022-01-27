Flash sale: $35 flights from Tampa to 10 cities via Breeze Airways

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Attention travelers! If you missed Breeze Airway’s flash sale earlier this month, we have some good news for you.

The low-fare carrier is offering discounted tickets for flights out of Tampa once again with its “Fab Feb” sale, but you must act fast if you want to take advantage of the offer.

For $35, those looking to get away can fly from Tampa to the following cities:

Akron/Canton, OH;

Bentonville/Fayetteville, AR;

Charleston, SC;

Columbus, OH;

Huntsville, AL;

Louisville, KY;

Norfolk, VA;

Oklahoma City, OK;

Richmond, VA; and

Tulsa, OK.

To take advantage of the deal, you must purchase a ticket by 11:59pm ET on Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022 for travel between Jan. 31 and March 16, 2022.

“Whether it’s football, Spring Break, Mardi Gras, or a Valentine’s Day getaway you’re after, $35 fares make for a truly ‘Fab Feb’,” said David Neeleman, founder and CEO, Breeze Airways. “And with no change or cancellation fees, the time is right to book a trip or two today.”

For tickets and more information, visit www.flybreeze.com.