TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Tampa International Airport on Thursday announced the launch of a new nonstop service linking Tampa to mainland Europe.

The service will be through Eurowings Discover, the Lufthansa Group’s new leisure airline, the airport said in a statement.

Service from Tampa to Frankfurt, Germany will operate four times each week, on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays year-round. The flights will be approximately 11 hours long.

The news comes as the airline industry tries to recover after COVID-19 restrictions cut air travel significantly. The service, set to begin Dec. 16, will be Eurowings’ first flight to the United States. The airline decided to launch its first U.S. flight ahead of other U.S. destinations, which will follow in 2022.

“We’re absolutely thrilled to welcome Eurowings to Tampa Bay and to restore service to Europe and beyond,” said TPA CEO Joe Lopano. “This is a critical connection for both European travelers coming to Florida and Floridians looking to travel the world. Frankfurt is one of Europe’s largest hubs and truly opens up the rest of the world. And, Florida, as we know, is the vacation destination of choice for so many across the pond.”