Dozens of flights in and out of Tampa canceled or delayed amid Omicron surge, bad weather

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Dozens of flights in and out of Tampa were canceled on Thursday as airlines continue to grapple with staffing shortages and winter weather.

Around 5:50 a.m., The Tampa International website showed 45 flights in and out of Tampa International Airport were canceled on Friday, and the number could rise. Eight flights have been delayed.

The travel disruptions come while a number of states are under winter weather advisories and airlines deal with crew shortages due to COVID-19.

