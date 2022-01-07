Dozens of flights in and out of Tampa canceled or delayed amid Omicron surge, bad weather

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Dozens of flights in and out of Tampa were canceled on Thursday as airlines continue to grapple with staffing shortages and winter weather.

Around 5:50 a.m., The Tampa International website showed 45 flights in and out of Tampa International Airport were canceled on Friday, and the number could rise. Eight flights have been delayed.

News Channel 8 has reached out to an airport representative for more information.

The travel disruptions come while a number of states are under winter weather advisories and airlines deal with crew shortages due to COVID-19.

