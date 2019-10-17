Delta promotes $59 overhead bin yearly fee option

TAMPA, Fla. (CNN) – Delta is launching a service that will allow some passengers to board sooner and get faster access to coveted overhead bin space.
The SkyMiles Select program is available only to SkyMiles members for $59 a year.
In addition to the possible luggage perk, participants will also get eight drink vouchers per year.
To learn more, click here.
