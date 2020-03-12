Delta issues waivers for Europe travelers

TAMPA, Fla. (CNN) – Delta Airlines is waiving change fees for travelers flying to, from or through Europe and the UK amid new travel restrictions due to the coronavirus.

The waiver extends through the end of May and applies to tickets purchased on or before March 11.

The move came after President Trump said Wednesday he was suspending travel from Europe into the US excluding the UK and Ireland for a month. The administration later specified that the ban only applies to foreign nationals.

It does not apply to US permanent residents, citizens and some of their family members who have been screened before entering the US.

Citing passenger health and safety, Delta said it will continue to make service adjustments as needed in response to government travel restrictions.

LATEST STORIES: