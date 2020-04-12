Delta alters boarding procedures for passengers

Breaking News
Coronavirus in Tampa Bay: Which zip codes have most COVID-19 cases?

(CNN) – Delta Airlines is changing how passengers board its planes. It’s the company’s latest effort to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Passengers will now board planes from the back to the front and fliers will have to wait until their row is called.

The idea is to have people interact less while getting to their seats.

Delta says the change will stay in place at least through May 31.

First class passengers and diamond medallion members will be able to board as usual.

