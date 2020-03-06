‘Cruise with Confidence’: Royal Caribbean announces new cancellation policy due to coronavirus concerns

The June 20, 2016 archive photo shows the Empress of the Seas cruise on the Royal Caribbean line. (AP Photo / Lynne Sladky, File)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Royal Caribbean International cruise line has adopted a new cancellation policy due to COVID-19.

The company announced its new policy, “Cruise with Confidence,” which will allow its guests to cancel cruises as late as two days before departure due to coronavirus precautions.

“Our previous policy set earlier deadlines for guests to cancel their cruises, and that added unnecessary stress,” said Richard Fain, the company’s chairman and CEO. “Trying to guess a month or more in advance where areas of concern about coronavirus might be is challenging for medical experts, much less a family preparing for vacation.”

Guests sailing before July 31, 2020, on Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara and Silversea can cancel up to 48 hours before and receive a full credit for their fare.

The credit can be used on any future sailing of their choice in 2020 and 2021 and applies to both new and existing cruise bookings.

For more information, visit royalcaribbean.com/cruise-with-confidence.

