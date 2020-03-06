‘Cruise with Confidence’: Royal Caribbean announces new cancellation policy due to coronavirus concerns

Travel

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The June 20, 2016 archive photo shows the Empress of the Seas cruise on the Royal Caribbean line. (AP Photo / Lynne Sladky, File)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Royal Caribbean International cruise line has adopted a new cancellation policy due to COVID-19.

The company announced its new policy, “Cruise with Confidence,” which will allow its guests to cancel cruises as late as two days before departure due to coronavirus precautions.

“Our previous policy set earlier deadlines for guests to cancel their cruises, and that added unnecessary stress,” said Richard Fain, the company’s chairman and CEO. “Trying to guess a month or more in advance where areas of concern about coronavirus might be is challenging for medical experts, much less a family preparing for vacation.”

Guests sailing before July 31, 2020, on Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara and Silversea can cancel up to 48 hours before and receive a full credit for their fare.

The credit can be used on any future sailing of their choice in 2020 and 2021 and applies to both new and existing cruise bookings.

For more information, visit royalcaribbean.com/cruise-with-confidence.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

a new member of the Tampa Bay Rowdies, Evan Louro, talks about playing against his old team

Thumbnail for the video titled "a new member of the Tampa Bay Rowdies, Evan Louro, talks about playing against his old team"

Coronavirus - Two major Miami events postponed

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus - Two major Miami events postponed"

Operation Green Light gives residents a second chance behind the wheel in Tampa Bay

Thumbnail for the video titled "Operation Green Light gives residents a second chance behind the wheel in Tampa Bay"

Heavy law enforcement presence in Northdale after shooting

Thumbnail for the video titled "Heavy law enforcement presence in Northdale after shooting"

Hillsborough River turns green ahead of St. Patrick's Day

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hillsborough River turns green ahead of St. Patrick's Day"

Coronavirus Concerns on Cruise Ships

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus Concerns on Cruise Ships"

Friday Midday Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday Midday Forecast"

Couple evacuated from cruise ship during coronavirus outbreak back home in Tampa Bay

Thumbnail for the video titled "Couple evacuated from cruise ship during coronavirus outbreak back home in Tampa Bay"

13-year-old burned from head to toe after playing with unknown chemical

Thumbnail for the video titled "13-year-old burned from head to toe after playing with unknown chemical"

Hundreds of nervous passengers set sail from Tampa amidst Coronavirus outbreak

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hundreds of nervous passengers set sail from Tampa amidst Coronavirus outbreak"

Largo liquor store crooks

Thumbnail for the video titled "Largo liquor store crooks"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss