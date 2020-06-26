Couple sues Royal Caribbean after sustaining injuries during volcano eruption

Travel

by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

(CNN) – A Virginia couple is suing Royal Caribbean Cruises after they sustained injuries during a volcanic eruption in December.

Matthew Urey and Lauren Barham were among the 47 people visiting New Zealand’s White Island when the explosion occurred. Almost half of the visitors died.

Urey and Barham both suffered burns.

In a lawsuit, the couple said Royal Caribbean didn’t make any safety concerns about the volcano “open or obvious,” but the company’s shore excursion brochure says it is one of the most active volcanoes in the world.

CNN has reached out to Royal Caribbean for comment.

Read the full story on CNN.com.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss