Couple sues Royal Caribbean after sustaining injuries during volcano eruption

(CNN) – A Virginia couple is suing Royal Caribbean Cruises after they sustained injuries during a volcanic eruption in December.

Matthew Urey and Lauren Barham were among the 47 people visiting New Zealand’s White Island when the explosion occurred. Almost half of the visitors died.

Urey and Barham both suffered burns.

In a lawsuit, the couple said Royal Caribbean didn’t make any safety concerns about the volcano “open or obvious,” but the company’s shore excursion brochure says it is one of the most active volcanoes in the world.

CNN has reached out to Royal Caribbean for comment.

