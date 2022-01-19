CLEARWATER, FLORIDA – MAY 20: People visit Clearwater Beach on May 20, 2020 in Clearwater, Florida. Florida opened its beaches as part of Phase 1 its reopening, as Governor Ron DeSantis had previously said the state is working to build a foundation for Florida’s future. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tripadvisor has released its annual list of top trending destinations in the US, and one of the best places to visit is right here in Tampa Bay.

Although Hawaii took the top spot this year, three cities in Florida were able to make the cut, ranking in the top 10. Clearwater ranked No. 6, Fort Myers Beach was No. 5 and nearby Naples ranked No. 9.

The rankings are based on reviews and ratings from Tripadvisor users.

Below you’ll find the site’s top trending destinations in the U.S. and around the globe.