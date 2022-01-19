TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tripadvisor has released its annual list of top trending destinations in the US, and one of the best places to visit is right here in Tampa Bay.
Although Hawaii took the top spot this year, three cities in Florida were able to make the cut, ranking in the top 10. Clearwater ranked No. 6, Fort Myers Beach was No. 5 and nearby Naples ranked No. 9.
The rankings are based on reviews and ratings from Tripadvisor users.
Below you’ll find the site’s top trending destinations in the U.S. and around the globe.
|Rank
|Top Trending Destinations in the World
|Top Trending Destinations in the US
|1.
|Majorca, Spain
|Island of Hawaii, Hawaii
|2.
|Cairo, Egypt
|Charleston, South Carolina
|3.
|Rhodes, Greece
|Branson, Missouri
|4.
|Tulum, Mexico
|Moab, Utah
|5.
|Dubrovnik, Croatia
|Fort Myers Beach, Florida
|6.
|Ibiza, Spain
|Clearwater, Florida
|7.
|Natal, Brazil
|Mount Desert Island, Maine
|8.
|Arusha, Tanzania
|Talkeetna, Alaska
|9.
|Goreme, Turkey
|Naples, Florida
|10.
|Santorini, Greece
|Asheville, North Carolina