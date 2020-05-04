Carnival Cruise Line announces plan to resume service in August

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Carnival Cruise Line announced it will resume sailing starting in August.

As part of its plan, Carnival will begin its North American service starting Aug. 1. There will be a total of eight ships from Miami, Port Canaveral and Galveston.

Additionally, as part of its plan, the pause in operations will be extended in all other North American and Australian markets through Aug. 31.

The key elements of the cruise lines plan include:

All North American cruises from June 27 to July 31 will be cancelled

Beginning Aug. 1, Carnival plans to resume cruises on the following ships: Galveston: Carnival Dream, Carnival Freedom and Carnival Vista Miami: Carnival Horizon, Carnival Magic and Carnival Sensation Port Canaveral: Carnival Breeze and Carnival Elation

Other than the above-referenced service from Galveston, Miami and Port Canaveral, all other North American and Australian homeport cruises will be cancelled through Aug. 31

All Carnival Spirit Alaskan cruises from Seattle will be cancelled, as well as the Carnival Spirit Vancouver-Honolulu cruise on Sept. 25 and the Honolulu-Brisbane transpacific cruise on Oct. 6

All Carnival Splendor cruises in Australia from June 19 to Aug. 31 will be cancelled

Guests that are impacted by the extended cancellations will be notified by email, including their options for a combined future cruise credit and onboard credit package, or a full refund. Booked guests can make their selection online.

“We are committed to supporting all public health efforts to manage the COVID-19 situation. We are taking a measured approach, focusing our return to service on a select number of homeports where we have more significant operations that are easily accessible by car for the majority of our guests. We will use this additional time to continue to engage experts, government officials and stakeholders on additional protocols and procedures to protect the health and safety of our guests, crew and the communities we serve. We appreciate the understanding and support of our guests and travel agent partners and look forward to welcoming them on board as the environment for travel and tourism improves.” Carnival Cruise Line released statement

LATEST STORIES: