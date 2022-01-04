Breeze Airways flash sale: $29 flights from Tampa to 10 cities

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Budget carrier Breeze Airways is celebrating the new year by offering flights for as low as $29 one way. But travelers must act fast if they want to take advantage of the offer.

The low-cost airline, founded by aviation entrepreneur David Neeleman, the founder of JetBlue, serves 16 cities across 13 states. They plan to add three more services by mid-February. The discounted travel will be valid for flights in all 18 Breeze markets.

Locals looking to get away can fly from the airline’s Tampa hub to 10 cities. The cities are:

Akron/Canton, OH

Bentonville/Fayetteville, AR

Charleston, SC

Columbus, OH

Huntsville, AL

Louisville, KY

Norfolk, VA

Oklahoma City, OK

Richmond, VA

Tulsa, OK

To take advantage of the deal, you must purchase a ticket by 11:59pm ET on Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022 for travel between Jan. 8 and Feb. 28.

Guest can also purchase their fare amentities package valued at $94 for $22. The package includes a checked bag ($29 value), a carry-on bag ($25 value), extra legroom seat ($30 value), a drink and snack ($10 value), priority boarding, and 4% BreezePoints earned. The package deal is valid through Jan. 5. for travel between January 8 and May 2, 2022.

“2021 was Breeze’s launch year and we want to start 2022 off with something really nice,” Neeleman said. “Breeze always offers low fares and never charges change or cancellation fees. With this New Year flash sale, I’m confident our Guests will share our high hopes for the new year as they save time and money on their travels.”

For tickets and more information, visit www.flybreeze.com.