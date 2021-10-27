Allegiant to fly nonstop from St. Pete to Akron, Ohio with tickets as low as $59

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Allegiant on Tuesday announced plans for a new nonstop service between St. Petersburg and Akron, Ohio.

“St. Pete-Clearwater is one of the most popular destinations in Allegiant’s network,” said Drew Wells, Allegiant’s senior vice president of revenue and network planning. “This new route will give our customers in Northeast Ohio an affordable, convenient travel option for their vacations to one of the hottest markets in Florida.”

The service will operate twice weekly beginning on March 4, 2022. One-way fares are as low as $59.

The company said seats and dates are limited, and fares are not available on all flights. Flights must be purchased by Oct. 27, 2021 for travel by May 16, 2022. Additional fees may apply.

For flight schedules, fares and more information, visit Allegiant.com.