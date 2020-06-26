Allegiant Air passengers required to wear face masks during all phases of travel

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Allegiant Air is now requiring passengers to wear face masks during all phases of travel.

The company announced a stronger face mask policy Friday after the United States reported a record 40,000 coronavirus cases the day before. Florida recorded nearly 9,000 cases of the virus on Friday, its highest single-day total.

“Since the onset of the pandemic, in concert with CDC guidance and medical experts, we have adopted a wide range of policies and procedures to ensure our customers can fly with confidence – from utilizing state-of-the art cleaning and disinfection technologies to providing complimentary Health and Safety Kits to all who travel with us,” said Allegiant Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Scott Sheldon. “We have found that the vast majority of customers wear masks as a standard practice, but this update adds a layer of assurance and addresses customer needs as communities re-open. We had hoped to see a federal mandate to require face masks, so that all airlines could be uniform in their approach, to avoid customer confusion, and to aid enforcement. In the absence of that, we are taking this next needed step in our own policy.”

Allegiant says customers can bring their own mask or face covering, otherwise they will be provided with a mask.

The masks can be removed to eat or drink, but must otherwise be worn at all times, including at the ticket counter, in the gate area, during boarding and on the aircraft during the flight.

Children ages 2 and under or travelers with disabilities or documented medical conditions are not required to wear them.

Allegiant workers are supposed to wear masks when they interact with customers.

