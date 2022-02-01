Airline to offer $49 flights from Sarasota to Austin

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Low-cost carrier Allegiant is adding a new nonstop route between Sarasota and Austin, Texas, where it recently opened a base, according to a press release.

The airline also announced plans to add eight other routes in the spring to Austin, Nashville, San Diego, Orange County, California and Savannah, Georgia.

“We’re thrilled to kick off 2022 with a network expansion in twelve of our markets,” said Drew Wells, Allegiant’s senior vice president of revenue and planning. “These new routes will grow our presence in Austin, where we recently opened a base, while connecting travelers in some of the smaller cities we serve to several popular vacation destinations such as Nashville, Savannah, Roanoke and San Diego.”

Service from Sarasota Bradenton International Airport (SRQ) to Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS) will begin on April 14 to accomodate spring break travel.

The company is offering one-way fares on the new route as low as $49. Tickets must be purchased by Feb. 2, 2022 for travel by Nov. 13, 2022. Additional fees may apply.

Tickets, flight times and more information are available on Allegiant.com.

