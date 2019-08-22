3 businesses offer $30k reward in search for missing firefighters

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Three Florida businesses are offering a reward of $30,000 to anyone who finds two firefighters who went missing during a boating trip in the Atlantic Ocean.

The search is continuing for Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department firefighter Brian McCluney and Justin Walker of the Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department in Virginia. They left Friday in a 24-foot (7.3-meter) vessel from Port Canaveral.

First Coast News reports Palm Beach Valley Outdoor Bar & Grill in Ponte Vedra Beach, International Marine in Boynton Beach and 1-800-BOARDUP in Jacksonville Beach have each put up $10,000 toward the reward.

Toni Kara of Palm Valley bar says if the reward encourages just one person to go out and find them, “then it’s worth every penny.”

