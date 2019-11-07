Zipline accident in Arizona ‘identical’ to one in Lakeland, attorney says

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – An attorney tells 8 On Your Side Investigates, a zip line accident in Arizona was identical to the one in Lakeland, Florida. Both incidents occurring at Urban Air Trampoline and Adventure Parks.

8 On Your Side Investigates broke the story of a zip line mistake that sent a Florida boy plunging to the ground on Monday. Now, we’re hearing about another child who fell from a zip line attraction at Urban Air in Phoenix.

“I was taken aback because the facts of the story that you had reported were eerily similar to the case that I am handling here in Arizona,” said Attorney Tanveer Shah.

The Arizona incident had occurred nearly two years before on Jan. 30, 2018.

According to the Phoenix Fire Department, crews responded to 4816 East Ray Road for reports of a young child that fell while on an attraction. The child was treated at the scene and transported to the hospital.

“We will also be filing a lawsuit shortly,” said Shah.

Shah says his client was 7-years-old at the time.

“A few seconds after she had gotten off the launch platform, she fell through the harness about 20 to 25 feet,” said Shah.

The attorney says the child had a punctured lung, broken bones and a brain injury.

“There have been a lot of personality changes,” Shah says, “A lot of deficits mentally.”

Shah anticipates filing the lawsuit in the next two months. In the meantime, he continues to investigate why the child allegedly slipped out of the harness.

“We have a pretty good idea that it was either operator error or it was an issue with the harness itself or it was a combination of both,” said Shah.

8 On Your Side Investigates reached out to Urban Air about the Arizona incident on Wednesday. We’re waiting to hear back.

The company did release a statement about the Lakeland incident:

“Urban Air is fully committed to the uncompromising safety and well-being of our guests and employees. As a family-owned and operated company, safety is at the heart of everything we do. We take matters of this nature very seriously and can assure that appropriate measures have been taken. All staff members have been retrained on all attractions and the employees in question are no longer with us. We are thankful to hear that the child is back in school and we will continue to keep him and his family in our thoughts and prayers through his full recovery.”

8 On Your Side Investigates will continue to follow developments in this story.

